Newscope Capital (OTC:PHRRF) Shares Down 3.1%

Shares of Newscope Capital Corp. (OTC:PHRRF) dropped 3.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.45 and last traded at $0.46. Approximately 1,801,695 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 169% from the average daily volume of 669,453 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.48.

Separately, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Newscope Capital in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.72.

Newscope Capital Corp. functions as an holding company. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

