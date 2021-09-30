Newscrypto Price Tops $0.85 (NWC)

Newscrypto (CURRENCY:NWC) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 30th. During the last week, Newscrypto has traded 8.7% lower against the US dollar. Newscrypto has a market cap of $127.63 million and $5.41 million worth of Newscrypto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Newscrypto coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.85 or 0.00001932 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Newscrypto alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002277 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002172 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.76 or 0.00065484 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45.06 or 0.00102612 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $59.99 or 0.00136593 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,054.39 or 1.00314511 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,021.03 or 0.06879059 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $332.74 or 0.00757680 BTC.

About Newscrypto

Newscrypto launched on October 9th, 2018. Newscrypto’s total supply is 270,050,481 coins and its circulating supply is 150,400,834 coins. Newscrypto’s official Twitter account is @NwcPublic . Newscrypto’s official website is newscrypto.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The heart of the newscrypto platform is the NWC token, a Stellar Lumen compliant token that underpins all transactions for the newscrypto network. It is used to bind continuously updated and verified technical, environmental and fundamental data from the blockchain to its corresponding product as information for Newscrypto users. To simplify, it carries out transfers of value within the ecosystem. As such, the token has both utility and value-transfer functions within the network of applications build on top of the platform. “

Newscrypto Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newscrypto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Newscrypto should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Newscrypto using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Newscrypto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Newscrypto and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.