Nexi’s (NEXXY) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

Nexi (OTCMKTS:NEXXY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by research analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Nexi in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nexi in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Nexi in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

OTCMKTS:NEXXY traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $19.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,520. Nexi has a 1 year low of $15.45 and a 1 year high of $24.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.84.

Nexi S.p.A. provides electronic money and payment services to banks, financial and insurance institutions, merchants, businesses, and public administration in Italy. The company offers acquiring services; configuration, activation, and maintenance of POS terminals; fraud prevention; and dispute management services, as well as customer support services.

