NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) Insider Brian Mitts Sells 5,600 Shares

NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) insider Brian Mitts sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total value of $348,096.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:NXRT traded down $0.53 on Thursday, reaching $61.88. The company had a trading volume of 111,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,879. NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.13 and a 52-week high of $67.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 102.31 and a beta of 1.01.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.341 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.47%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NexPoint Residential Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James increased their target price on NexPoint Residential Trust from $56.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Truist raised their price target on NexPoint Residential Trust from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on NexPoint Residential Trust from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NexPoint Residential Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXRT. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 1.0% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 19,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 8.9% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 1.8% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 7.0% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 0.5% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 85,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,683,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. 76.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NexPoint Residential Trust Company Profile

NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, management, and disposition of multifamily assets. It also focuses on providing lifestyle amenities and upgraded living spaces to low and moderate income renters in the Southeastern United States and Texas. The company was founded on September 19, 2014 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

