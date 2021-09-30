NEXT.coin (NEXT) Price Tops $0.20

NEXT.coin (CURRENCY:NEXT) traded 23.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 30th. One NEXT.coin coin can now be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00000337 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. NEXT.coin has a market capitalization of $1.22 million and $77,002.00 worth of NEXT.coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, NEXT.coin has traded 14.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,603.10 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $503.39 or 0.01154486 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $213.98 or 0.00490746 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $129.48 or 0.00296949 BTC.

Alitas (ALT) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.48 or 0.00026330 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001094 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001240 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002256 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.45 or 0.00014803 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.73 or 0.00049837 BTC.

NEXT.coin Profile

NEXT.coin is a PoS/PoW coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2017. NEXT.coin’s total supply is 16,788,346 coins and its circulating supply is 6,228,754 coins. NEXT.coin’s official message board is medium.com/nextexchange . NEXT.coin’s official Twitter account is @NextExchange . NEXT.coin’s official website is next.exchange

According to CryptoCompare, “Next.exchange token (NEXT) is an ERC-20 compliant token built on the Ethereum blockchain. NEXT will benefit the token holders by giving them early access to ICO listings, consultations and access to a referral program on the Next.exchange, a stock exchange committed to offering alternative financing and non-banking asset management. “

Buying and Selling NEXT.coin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT.coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEXT.coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NEXT.coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

