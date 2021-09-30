NextDAO (NAX) Trading 15.5% Lower Over Last Week

NextDAO (CURRENCY:NAX) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 30th. One NextDAO coin can currently be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, NextDAO has traded down 15.5% against the US dollar. NextDAO has a total market cap of $2.73 million and $221,123.00 worth of NextDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000935 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002277 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002172 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002278 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.76 or 0.00065484 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002277 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.76 or 0.00054095 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002567 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45.06 or 0.00102612 BTC.

About NextDAO

NextDAO is a coin. Its genesis date was September 3rd, 2019. NextDAO’s total supply is 2,150,763,307 coins and its circulating supply is 2,110,531,198 coins. The official message board for NextDAO is medium.com/nebulasio/search?q=nax . NextDAO’s official website is nextdao.io/en . NextDAO’s official Twitter account is @nebulasio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A next-generation DAO (Decentralized Autonomous Organization) and the first to establish the creation of a smart asset platform. nextDAO will focus on on-chain interaction and collaboration to redefine the token economy by providing decentralized financial instruments and products via smart assets. During this process, nextDAO will also discover new business scenarios and promote ecosystem applications. nextDAO will consist of a collection of framework models to promote a new paradigm shift. This framework includes a set of smart contracts designed to solve a series of problems from currency to governance. “

Buying and Selling NextDAO

