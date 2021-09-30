NextSource Materials (OTCMKTS:NSRCD) Stock Price Down 4.8%

NextSource Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:NSRCD)’s share price was down 4.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.07 and last traded at $2.07. Approximately 15,157 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 49,212 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.18.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.89.

About NextSource Materials (OTCMKTS:NSRCD)

NextSource Materials Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Madagascar and Canada. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Molo Graphite property that includes 2,119 permits covering an area of 827.7 square kilometers located in Southern Madagascar Region, Madagascar.

