NFT Index (NFTI) Price Down 3.6% This Week

NFT Index (CURRENCY:NFTI) traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 30th. NFT Index has a total market cap of $2.51 million and approximately $1,574.00 worth of NFT Index was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, NFT Index has traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar. One NFT Index coin can now be purchased for $1,123.24 or 0.02587338 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002303 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.55 or 0.00054245 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002588 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002303 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.31 or 0.00118182 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00011522 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $73.33 or 0.00168909 BTC.

NFT Index Profile

NFTI is a coin. NFT Index’s total supply is 2,230 coins. NFT Index’s official Twitter account is @PRO_BLOCKCHAIN

According to CryptoCompare, “The NFT Index is a digital asset index designed to track tokens’ performance within the NFT industry. The index is weighted based on the value of each token’s circulating supply. NFT Index aims to track NFT projects in Decentralized Finance that show a commitment to ongoing maintenance and development. “

