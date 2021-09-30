NFTLootBox (LOOT) Price Reaches $112.19 on Exchanges

NFTLootBox (CURRENCY:LOOT) traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 30th. One NFTLootBox coin can currently be purchased for about $112.19 or 0.00257857 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. NFTLootBox has a market capitalization of $2.54 million and approximately $138,578.00 worth of NFTLootBox was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, NFTLootBox has traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002299 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002179 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.91 or 0.00066446 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.56 or 0.00104710 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.43 or 0.00138894 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,582.37 or 1.00172507 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,002.17 or 0.06900388 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $331.97 or 0.00763026 BTC.

About NFTLootBox

NFTLootBox’s launch date was November 7th, 2020. NFTLootBox’s total supply is 40,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,599 coins. NFTLootBox’s official message board is nftlootbox.medium.com . The official website for NFTLootBox is nftlootbox.com . The Reddit community for NFTLootBox is https://reddit.com/r/NFTLootBox and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NFTLootBox’s official Twitter account is @NFTLootBox

According to CryptoCompare, “NFTLootBox is a non-Fungible Token (NFT) Project allowing users to Stake the LOOT token to earn Coins. Coins can then be used to open NFT Loot Boxes. The Loot Boxes contain a variety of NFTs – some produced In-House and some from other popular NFT Projects and Artists. NFTLootBox.com is a fairer and more exciting way to distribute NFTs. Now Everyone Has A Chance To Get Rare and Valuable NFTs. “

Buying and Selling NFTLootBox

