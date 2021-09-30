NFTX Hashmasks Index (MASK) Achieves Market Capitalization of $753,894.23

NFTX Hashmasks Index (CURRENCY:MASK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 30th. In the last week, NFTX Hashmasks Index has traded 6.1% lower against the dollar. NFTX Hashmasks Index has a market capitalization of $753,894.23 and $5,948.00 worth of NFTX Hashmasks Index was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NFTX Hashmasks Index coin can currently be bought for $2,739.30 or 0.06383515 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get NFTX Hashmasks Index alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002330 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.46 or 0.00054678 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002603 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002330 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $50.53 or 0.00117742 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00011596 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.10 or 0.00170349 BTC.

About NFTX Hashmasks Index

NFTX Hashmasks Index is a coin. Its genesis date was February 19th, 2021. NFTX Hashmasks Index’s total supply is 275 coins. NFTX Hashmasks Index’s official Twitter account is @nftx_

According to CryptoCompare, “Mask Network provides users with the tools to encrypt their posts & chats on social networks, allowing only their friends to decrypt them. “

Buying and Selling NFTX Hashmasks Index

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFTX Hashmasks Index directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFTX Hashmasks Index should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NFTX Hashmasks Index using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NFTX Hashmasks Index Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NFTX Hashmasks Index and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.