Nicholas Company Inc. Acquires 6,065 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Nicholas Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,065 shares during the period. Nicholas Company Inc. owned 0.07% of Verisk Analytics worth $18,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 2.7% in the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 2,084 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc grew its stake in Verisk Analytics by 18.7% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 356 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in Verisk Analytics by 2.6% in the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Bank raised its stake in Verisk Analytics by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bell Bank now owns 6,921 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on VRSK shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Verisk Analytics from $203.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Verisk Analytics from $209.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Verisk Analytics from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verisk Analytics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.80.

In related news, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.91, for a total value of $97,522.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director David B. Wright sold 3,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.28, for a total value of $786,693.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,595,616.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of VRSK stock traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $201.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 935,271. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $159.79 and a 12-month high of $210.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.56 billion, a PE ratio of 48.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $197.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $184.53.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.16). Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 30.92% and a net margin of 23.69%. The firm had revenue of $747.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $733.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.02%.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

