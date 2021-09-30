Nicholas Company Inc. Acquires 70,115 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Nicholas Company Inc. raised its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 77.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 160,545 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 70,115 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Company Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $22,862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMAT. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $334,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 72.4% in the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 7,536 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 3,166 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $336,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 586,788 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $77,129,000 after purchasing an additional 33,560 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 11,967.0% in the 1st quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 221,067 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,535,000 after purchasing an additional 219,235 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.76, for a total value of $862,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Teri A. Little sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.03, for a total value of $1,863,405.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,500 shares of company stock worth $8,792,115 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMAT traded up $1.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $129.68. 283,305 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,561,495. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $136.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.85. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $56.87 and a one year high of $146.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $117.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.44.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.13. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 49.27% and a net margin of 24.54%. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 23.02%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AMAT shares. Susquehanna cut Applied Materials from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut Applied Materials from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. New Street Research cut Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $162.38 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.39.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

