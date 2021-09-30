Nicholas Company Inc. Boosts Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Nicholas Company Inc. raised its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 75,750 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,560 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Company Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $41,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 311,238 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $155,653,000 after acquiring an additional 9,348 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 1st quarter worth about $219,000. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,033 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,517,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 10,837 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,420,000 after acquiring an additional 2,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 7,533 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,767,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. 85.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.07, for a total value of $9,241,155.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Fay Sien Goon sold 979 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $599.36, for a total transaction of $586,773.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,498 shares in the company, valued at $2,695,921.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,208 shares of company stock valued at $17,359,693 in the last ninety days. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NOW shares. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $568.00 to $639.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $575.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $575.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $625.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $648.74.

Shares of NYSE:NOW traded up $7.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $625.66. 24,939 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,382,622. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $123.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 742.21, a P/E/G ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $619.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $549.40. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $448.27 and a 1 year high of $681.10.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $1.26. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 9.10%. On average, research analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

