Nicholas Company Inc. Buys 135,980 Shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Nicholas Company Inc. raised its holdings in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) by 9.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,645,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 135,980 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. owned 0.30% of First Horizon worth $28,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in First Horizon in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. AGF Investments LLC grew its stake in First Horizon by 87.6% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 2,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in First Horizon by 130.0% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 3,899 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in First Horizon by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in First Horizon by 220.7% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 6,547 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO William C. Losch III sold 22,684 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.66, for a total transaction of $355,231.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

FHN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on First Horizon from $21.00 to $19.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised First Horizon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Raymond James assumed coverage on First Horizon in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group cut First Horizon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Hovde Group raised First Horizon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.42.

FHN traded down $0.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $16.42. 110,280 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,574,843. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.05. The company has a market cap of $9.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. First Horizon Co. has a 12-month low of $9.26 and a 12-month high of $19.45.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $782.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $767.63 million. First Horizon had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 33.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that First Horizon Co. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.18%.

First Horizon Profile

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through four segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

