Nicholas Company Inc. Decreases Stake in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Nicholas Company Inc. reduced its position in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 154,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,525 shares during the period. Nicholas Company Inc. owned 0.23% of Burlington Stores worth $29,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 3.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Burlington Stores by 13.6% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Burlington Stores by 2.0% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in Burlington Stores by 2.4% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Burlington Stores by 2.2% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period.

Burlington Stores stock traded down $15.98 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $287.20. 22,677 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 575,053. The business has a fifty day moving average of $318.12 and a 200 day moving average of $317.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $19.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.93 and a beta of 0.96. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $189.99 and a 12-month high of $357.34.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 100.00% and a net margin of 5.23%. Burlington Stores’s revenue was up 119.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.56) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 9.1 EPS for the current year.

BURL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen decreased their price objective on Burlington Stores from $395.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Burlington Stores from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on Burlington Stores from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Burlington Stores from $380.00 to $427.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, TheStreet cut Burlington Stores from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $353.50.

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, NJ.

