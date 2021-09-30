Nicholas Company Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Nicholas Company Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 271,845 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 11,220 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Northern Trust worth $31,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Northern Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Northern Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 34.3% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 388 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northern Trust in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 177.9% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust stock traded down $1.51 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $108.78. The stock had a trading volume of 16,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 857,723. Northern Trust Co. has a one year low of $75.72 and a one year high of $123.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $22.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.20.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.01. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 20.51%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is 48.03%.

In other Northern Trust news, EVP Clair Joyce St sold 49,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total value of $5,785,036.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shundrawn A. Thomas sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.47, for a total value of $562,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NTRS shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Northern Trust in a research report on Sunday. They set a “buy” rating and a $128.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $118.00 price target on shares of Northern Trust in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Northern Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Northern Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.33.

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

