Nicholas Company Inc. Grows Stock Position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Nicholas Company Inc. raised its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 201,949 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,290 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. owned 0.31% of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet worth $16,990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the second quarter worth $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the second quarter worth $28,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the first quarter worth $30,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 42.8% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 921 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages recently commented on OLLI. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $120.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $68.00 to $56.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research note on Friday, August 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.88.

In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, SVP Ray Daugherty sold 1,097 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $98,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,330. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Stanley Fleishman bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $63.53 per share, with a total value of $63,530.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold 39,988 shares of company stock valued at $3,696,331 over the last three months. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:OLLI traded down $3.17 on Thursday, reaching $61.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,107,824. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $78.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.41. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.76 and a 52-week high of $123.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.41, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.20.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $415.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.60 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 11.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Company Profile

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

