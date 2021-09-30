Nicholas Company Inc. Grows Stock Position in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Nicholas Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 329,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,455 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. owned 0.36% of Webster Financial worth $17,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WBS. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 86.1% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 68,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,627,000 after purchasing an additional 31,460 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 92.4% in the second quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 442,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,611,000 after buying an additional 212,585 shares during the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in Webster Financial by 16.1% during the second quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 54,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,925,000 after purchasing an additional 7,602 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Webster Financial by 1.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 151,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,069,000 after purchasing an additional 2,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in Webster Financial during the second quarter worth about $944,000. 90.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:WBS traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $54.58. 12,687 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 689,970. Webster Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $25.59 and a 12 month high of $63.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.61 and a 200 day moving average of $53.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 1.55.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $293.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.12 million. Webster Financial had a net margin of 26.65% and a return on equity of 12.41%. Webster Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Webster Financial Co. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.55%.

Several research firms have recently commented on WBS. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.09.

Webster Financial Company Profile

Webster Financial Corp., is holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking. The Commercial Banking segment includes commercial banking and private banking.

