Nicholas Company Inc. Has $18.79 Million Stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Nicholas Company Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,560 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 915 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. owned 0.06% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $18,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 8.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,941,792 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,690,041,000 after purchasing an additional 143,231 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1.2% during the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,446,786 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,004,291,000 after purchasing an additional 16,485 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 9.3% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 468,475 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $541,412,000 after purchasing an additional 39,863 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 0.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 427,687 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $493,248,000 after purchasing an additional 2,542 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 16.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 381,829 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $528,963,000 after purchasing an additional 52,825 shares during the period. 92.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MTD. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,303.00 to $1,455.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,552.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,297.83.

NYSE:MTD traded down $17.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1,391.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,498. The firm has a market cap of $32.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1,530.40 and a 200-day moving average of $1,373.19. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 12 month low of $958.30 and a 12 month high of $1,626.62.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.64 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $924.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $879.96 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 263.52% and a net margin of 20.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.29 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 32.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Oliver A. Filliol sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,533.41, for a total transaction of $11,500,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,916,195.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,035 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,483.00, for a total value of $1,534,905.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,985,955. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,096 shares of company stock valued at $50,014,662 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; and also, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

Read More: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.