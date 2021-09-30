Nicholas Company Inc. Has $22.25 Million Holdings in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

Nicholas Company Inc. raised its holdings in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 271,090 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,100 shares during the period. Nicholas Company Inc. owned about 0.45% of Power Integrations worth $22,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Power Integrations by 2.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,205,153 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $837,435,000 after acquiring an additional 234,574 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Power Integrations by 2.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,408,827 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $197,667,000 after acquiring an additional 60,501 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Power Integrations by 8.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,074,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,692,000 after acquiring an additional 85,350 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its position in Power Integrations by 17.7% in the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 928,429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $75,648,000 after acquiring an additional 139,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 0.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 479,349 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,058,000 after purchasing an additional 3,944 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Doug Bailey sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven Sharp sold 4,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.37, for a total value of $531,319.46. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,541 shares in the company, valued at $3,340,269.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,093 shares of company stock worth $2,391,854 over the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Power Integrations from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of Power Integrations in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Northland Securities raised Power Integrations from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Power Integrations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on Power Integrations from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.63.

POWI traded up $0.65 during trading on Thursday, hitting $100.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,860. Power Integrations, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.68 and a twelve month high of $110.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $101.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.66 and a beta of 0.94.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 19.78%. The firm had revenue of $180.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.43 million. Equities analysts predict that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Power Integrations’s payout ratio is 42.62%.

Power Integrations

Power Integrations, Inc engages in the design, development and marketing of analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high voltage power conversion. Its products are used in power converters that convert electricity from a high-voltage source to the type of power required for a specified downstream use.

