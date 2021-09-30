Nicholas Company Inc. Has $56.49 Million Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Nicholas Company Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,065,830 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 321,570 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Company Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $56,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CSCO. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 129,542 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares during the period. Alley Co LLC grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 88,608 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 346.6% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,607,716 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $83,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247,749 shares during the period. Wsfs Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 7,941 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 151,143 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,816,000 after purchasing an additional 3,645 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $56.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $64.00 target price on Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.90.

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 6,543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.69, for a total value of $390,551.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Geraldine Elliott sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.40, for a total value of $2,970,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 64,529 shares of company stock worth $3,827,391. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSCO stock traded down $0.75 during trading on Thursday, reaching $54.73. 728,692 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,062,877. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.84 billion, a PE ratio of 22.12, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.91. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.28 and a twelve month high of $60.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.01.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.04 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.82% and a net margin of 21.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 4th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 51.21%.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

Further Reading: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.