Nicholas Company Inc. Purchases 33,070 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Nicholas Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 140,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,070 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. owned about 0.09% of Synopsys worth $38,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in Synopsys by 326.9% during the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in Synopsys during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Synopsys during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Newfound Research LLC raised its holdings in Synopsys by 77.0% during the 2nd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 269 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Synopsys during the 2nd quarter worth about $77,000. 84.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Synopsys alerts:

In other news, Director Roy Vallee sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.00, for a total transaction of $3,340,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,419,826. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 4,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.00, for a total value of $1,411,254.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,058,934. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 333,637 shares of company stock valued at $105,479,027. Insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SNPS traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $302.51. 10,704 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 835,598. Synopsys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $210.33 and a twelve month high of $340.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $311.39 and a 200 day moving average of $274.87. The stock has a market cap of $46.13 billion, a PE ratio of 62.74, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.08.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.03. Synopsys had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 18.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

Synopsys announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, June 17th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to buy up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SNPS shares. Westpark Capital started coverage on Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $340.00 target price for the company. Bank of America lowered Synopsys from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $315.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Synopsys in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $349.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Synopsys from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Synopsys from $320.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Synopsys has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $322.50.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. The firm operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. It provides intellectual property products, which are pre-designed circuits that engineers use as components of larger chip designs, as well as software and hardware that are used to develop the electronic systems that incorporate chips and the software that runs on the circuits.

Recommended Story: S&P 500 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS).

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.