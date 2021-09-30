Nicholas Company Inc. Sells 500 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Nicholas Company Inc. lowered its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 180,865 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Nicholas Company Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $41,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 89.5% during the 1st quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,880 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,111,000 after purchasing an additional 6,554 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the 1st quarter valued at $33,588,000. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in McDonald’s by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,097 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Principle Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in McDonald’s by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 27,574 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $6,181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in McDonald’s by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 22,892 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $5,288,000 after acquiring an additional 3,048 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on MCD. Argus increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Wedbush increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $255.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Cowen increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on McDonald’s from $259.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.72.

McDonald’s stock traded down $2.65 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $241.63. The stock had a trading volume of 140,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,737,187. The stock has a market cap of $180.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.63. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $202.73 and a one year high of $248.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $239.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $234.52.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.63 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 83.98% and a net margin of 31.72%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.29%.

In other news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.45, for a total transaction of $606,920.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,384 shares in the company, valued at $823,834.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 47,649 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.90, for a total value of $11,621,591.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,922,603.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

