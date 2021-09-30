Nicholas Company Inc. Sells 54,690 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Nicholas Company Inc. cut its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,150 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 54,690 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Company Inc.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $21,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

In related news, Director Rebecca W. Rimel sold 207 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total value of $52,164.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 266 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.30, for a total value of $64,451.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,355.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,093 shares of company stock valued at $2,330,578 in the last ninety days. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BDX stock traded down $3.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $248.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,359,095. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52-week low of $226.15 and a 52-week high of $267.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $252.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $248.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $71.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.24, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.76.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.30. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 9.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is currently 32.55%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BDX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $262.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $276.93 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $272.33.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

Read More: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.