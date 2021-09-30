NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Purchased by Ballentine Partners LLC

Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,322 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $3,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in NIKE in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 39.8% in the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 43.9% in the second quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the second quarter worth $41,000. 64.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other NIKE news, Director John G. Connors sold 66,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.50, for a total value of $10,527,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 70,514 shares in the company, valued at $11,246,983. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.00, for a total transaction of $2,544,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 288,671 shares of company stock valued at $46,723,487. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NKE shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of NIKE from $221.00 to $201.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of NIKE from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $213.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on NIKE from $150.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NIKE currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.13.

Shares of NIKE stock traded down $0.71 on Thursday, reaching $145.31. 507,166 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,497,438. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $164.17 and its 200-day moving average is $147.87. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $118.80 and a one year high of $174.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.72. The firm has a market cap of $229.85 billion, a PE ratio of 40.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.87.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.47 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 51.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th. NIKE’s payout ratio is 30.90%.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

