NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Stock Holdings Lowered by Pactiv General Employee Benefit Trust

Pactiv General Employee Benefit Trust reduced its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 49.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 438,015 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 425,985 shares during the quarter. NIKE accounts for approximately 4.6% of Pactiv General Employee Benefit Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Pactiv General Employee Benefit Trust’s holdings in NIKE were worth $67,669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NKE. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in NIKE by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its holdings in NIKE by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in NIKE during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on NKE. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on NIKE from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on NIKE from $179.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Cowen boosted their price objective on NIKE from $145.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on NIKE from $150.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on NIKE from $150.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.13.

In other news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.00, for a total transaction of $2,544,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 3,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total value of $608,139.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 288,671 shares of company stock worth $46,723,487 in the last ninety days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NKE stock traded down $1.40 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $144.62. The company had a trading volume of 388,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,497,438. The firm has a market cap of $228.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.87. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.80 and a 1-year high of $174.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $164.17 and a 200 day moving average of $147.87.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.47 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 12.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 30.90%.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

