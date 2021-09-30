Niobium Coin Hits Market Cap of $217,292.76 (NBC)

Niobium Coin (CURRENCY:NBC) traded 16.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 30th. Niobium Coin has a market cap of $217,292.76 and approximately $90.00 worth of Niobium Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Niobium Coin has traded down 21.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Niobium Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Niobium Coin alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002303 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.55 or 0.00054245 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002588 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002303 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $51.31 or 0.00118182 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00011522 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $73.33 or 0.00168909 BTC.

About Niobium Coin

Niobium Coin (NBC) is a coin. Niobium Coin’s total supply is 102,289,706 coins and its circulating supply is 62,627,668 coins. Niobium Coin’s official Twitter account is @NiobiumCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . Niobium Coin’s official website is niobiumcoin.io . The Reddit community for Niobium Coin is /r/NiobiumBomesp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, ” Niobium is an ERC20 utility token that powers the BOMESP exchange (São Paulo Virtual Business Currencies Exchange). The main services provided by the BOMESP exchange will be charged in NBC tokens. “

Buying and Selling Niobium Coin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Niobium Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Niobium Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Niobium Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Niobium Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Niobium Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.