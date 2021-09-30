Nitches Inc. (OTCMKTS:NICH) Short Interest Up 950.0% in September

Nitches Inc. (OTCMKTS:NICH) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, an increase of 950.0% from the August 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS NICH traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.05. 2,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,196. Nitches has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.19.
Nitches Company Profile
