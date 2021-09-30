Nitches Inc. (OTCMKTS:NICH) Short Interest Up 950.0% in September

Nitches Inc. (OTCMKTS:NICH) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, an increase of 950.0% from the August 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS NICH traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.05. 2,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,196. Nitches has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.19.

Nitches Company Profile

Nitches, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of clothing. It products include sleepwear, loungewear, sportswear, casual clothes, and home décor. The company was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

