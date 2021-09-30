nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) Shares Gap Up to $27.83

nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $27.83, but opened at $28.72. nLIGHT shares last traded at $28.85, with a volume of 341 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of nLIGHT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of nLIGHT from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of nLIGHT from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, nLIGHT currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.40.

Get nLIGHT alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.04 and a beta of 2.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.20.

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.08). nLIGHT had a negative net margin of 8.01% and a negative return on equity of 6.82%. The company had revenue of $69.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.43 million. As a group, analysts expect that nLIGHT, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Ran Bareket sold 16,288 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.54, for a total value of $399,707.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 181,228 shares in the company, valued at $4,447,335.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in nLIGHT during the first quarter valued at $379,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in nLIGHT during the fourth quarter valued at $1,764,000. Swiss National Bank grew its position in nLIGHT by 2.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 81,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,624,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in nLIGHT by 2.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,513,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,424,000 after buying an additional 70,338 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in nLIGHT during the first quarter valued at $296,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

About nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR)

nLIGHT, Inc develops and manufactures semiconductor and fiber lasers components. Its products include semiconductor lasers, fiber lasers and optical fibers. It operates through the following segments: Laser Products and Advanced Development. The Laser Products segment includes products such as fiber lasers, diodes, complete laser systems and components.

See Also: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for nLIGHT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nLIGHT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.