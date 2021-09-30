NMC Health Plc (OTCMKTS:NMHLY) Short Interest Up 1,779.4% in September

NMC Health Plc (OTCMKTS:NMHLY) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 63,900 shares, an increase of 1,779.4% from the August 31st total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 216,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS NMHLY traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.20. 8,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 263,434. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.31. NMC Health has a fifty-two week low of $0.10 and a fifty-two week high of $0.68.

About NMC Health

NMC Health Plc engages in the provision of medical services. The firm also focuses on the wholesale of pharmaceutical goods, medical equipment, cosmetics, and food. It operates through the Healthcare, and Distribution and Services segment. The Healthcare segment offers diagnostic services, in and outpatient clinics, research and medical services, and retailing of medicines and drugs.

