NMC Health Plc (OTCMKTS:NMHLY) Short Interest Up 1,779.4% in September

NMC Health Plc (OTCMKTS:NMHLY) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 63,900 shares, an increase of 1,779.4% from the August 31st total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 216,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS NMHLY traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.20. 8,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 263,434. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.31. NMC Health has a fifty-two week low of $0.10 and a fifty-two week high of $0.68.
