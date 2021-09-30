Nobilis Health (NYSEAMERICAN:HLTH) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $13.06

Nobilis Health Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:HLTH) (TSE:NHC)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $13.06 and last traded at $13.14, with a volume of 2258428 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.18.

Nobilis Health Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:HLTH)

Nobilis Health Corp. owns and manages ambulatory surgical centers (ASCs), and acute-care and surgical hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Medical Services and Marketing. The company's healthcare facilities provides surgical procedures in various clinical specialties, including orthopedic surgery, podiatric, vein and vascular, pain management, gastro- intestinal, gynecology, and general, as well as ear, nose, and throat.

