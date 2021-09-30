Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) Shares Purchased by DRW Securities LLC

DRW Securities LLC raised its position in Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) by 82.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 218,298 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 98,580 shares during the quarter. DRW Securities LLC’s holdings in Nokia were worth $1,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOK. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Nokia by 66.6% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,097 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 2,837 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Nokia by 121.4% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 7,469 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 4,095 shares during the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Nokia during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Nokia during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Nokia during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. 8.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NOK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Nokia from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.70 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. BNP Paribas upgraded Nokia from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.70 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Nokia from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $4.30 to $7.80 in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Nokia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nokia in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.32.

Nokia stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $5.45. 532,850 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,144,824. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $30.61 billion, a PE ratio of -14.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 0.80. Nokia Co. has a one year low of $3.21 and a one year high of $9.79.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. Nokia had a positive return on equity of 14.70% and a negative net margin of 8.09%. The firm had revenue of $6.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.41 billion. On average, analysts expect that Nokia Co. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nokia Company Profile

Nokia Oyj engages in the provision of network infrastructure, technology, and software services. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Nokia Software, Nokia Technologies, and Group Common and Other. The Networks segment comprises mobile networks, services, fixed networks, and optical networks.

