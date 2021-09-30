Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.50-1.55 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.56.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NOMD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nomad Foods from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Nomad Foods in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. BTIG Research reiterated a buy rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Nomad Foods in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating on shares of Nomad Foods in a research note on Monday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nomad Foods has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $32.33.

NOMD stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Thursday, reaching $28.13. The company had a trading volume of 2,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 756,348. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.18. The company has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.86 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.40. Nomad Foods has a twelve month low of $22.44 and a twelve month high of $31.85.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. Nomad Foods had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The company had revenue of $596.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $594.65 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. Nomad Foods’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Nomad Foods will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Nomad Foods stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 125,453 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,218 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.07% of Nomad Foods worth $3,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

About Nomad Foods

Nomad Foods Ltd. operates as a holding company, which manufactures and sells frozen foods for human consumption. It offers its products under the brands LUTOSA, la Cocinera, Birds Eye, Iglo, and Findus. The company was founded by Noam Gottesman and Sir Martin E. Franklin in April 2014 and is headquartered in Middlesex, the United Kingdom.

