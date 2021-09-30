Non-Fungible Yearn Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $9,305.00 (NFY)

Non-Fungible Yearn (CURRENCY:NFY) traded up 4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 30th. Non-Fungible Yearn has a market cap of $2.45 million and $9,305.00 worth of Non-Fungible Yearn was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Non-Fungible Yearn has traded down 12.8% against the US dollar. One Non-Fungible Yearn coin can now be purchased for approximately $30.00 or 0.00068768 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Non-Fungible Yearn alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002292 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.70 or 0.00054325 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002574 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002292 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $51.33 or 0.00117656 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00011450 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.46 or 0.00168401 BTC.

Non-Fungible Yearn Profile

Non-Fungible Yearn (CRYPTO:NFY) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 9th, 2020. Non-Fungible Yearn’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 81,781 coins. Non-Fungible Yearn’s official Twitter account is @NFYFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Non-Fungible Yearn is nfy.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Non-Fungible Yearn is a DeFi platform that aims to utilize the full potential of Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) in the DeFi sector. The platform will allow users to stake their various cryptocurrency holdings in multiple different pools to earn a governance token – NFY. “

Non-Fungible Yearn Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Non-Fungible Yearn directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Non-Fungible Yearn should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Non-Fungible Yearn using one of the exchanges listed above.

