Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) Hits New 52-Week High at $13.02

Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $13.02 and last traded at $13.01, with a volume of 144198 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.89.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NRDBY. Morgan Stanley upgraded Nordea Bank Abp to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from SEK 103 to SEK 108 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. UBS Group upgraded Nordea Bank Abp to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from SEK 105 to SEK 110 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised Nordea Bank Abp to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from €9.50 ($11.18) to €10.00 ($11.76) in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. AlphaValue raised Nordea Bank Abp to a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Nordea Bank Abp to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.02.

Get Nordea Bank Abp alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 1.23.

Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter. Nordea Bank Abp had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 35.41%. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter.

About Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY)

Nordea Bank Abp provides various banking products and services in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through Personal Banking, Business Banking, Large Corporates and Institutions, and Asset and Wealth Management segments. The Personal Banking segment offers various financial services to household customers through internet and mobile banking, over the phone, online meetings, and branch offices.

Further Reading: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Nordea Bank Abp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordea Bank Abp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.