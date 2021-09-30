Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.82 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) to post sales of $2.82 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Norfolk Southern’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.81 billion and the highest is $2.83 billion. Norfolk Southern reported sales of $2.51 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Norfolk Southern will report full year sales of $11.01 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $10.97 billion to $11.10 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $11.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.31 billion to $11.79 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Norfolk Southern.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The railroad operator reported $3.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 19.12% and a net margin of 25.98%.

A number of brokerages have commented on NSC. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $315.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $276.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded Norfolk Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $301.00 to $303.00 in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $272.10.

NYSE:NSC opened at $244.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.61, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.29. Norfolk Southern has a 1-year low of $196.15 and a 1-year high of $295.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $254.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $266.22.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a $1.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This is a boost from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.14%.

In related news, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 5,148 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.93, for a total transaction of $1,322,675.64. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 31,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,067,345.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.15, for a total value of $245,150.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 30,869 shares in the company, valued at $7,567,535.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Norfolk Southern by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 6,178 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Norfolk Southern by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,829 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Norfolk Southern by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 3,980 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its position in Norfolk Southern by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Norfolk Southern by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,104 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.27% of the company’s stock.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

