Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.61 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) to report sales of $1.61 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Northern Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.60 billion to $1.62 billion. Northern Trust reported sales of $1.49 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Northern Trust will report full year sales of $6.41 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.37 billion to $6.45 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $6.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.56 billion to $6.77 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Northern Trust.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 20.51% and a return on equity of 12.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share.

NTRS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Northern Trust in a report on Sunday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $128.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on shares of Northern Trust in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Northern Trust from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Northern Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Northern Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.33.

In other Northern Trust news, EVP Clair Joyce St sold 49,871 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total value of $5,785,036.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Shundrawn A. Thomas sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.47, for a total value of $562,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northern Trust in the first quarter worth about $25,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Northern Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Northern Trust by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 388 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Northern Trust by 177.9% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. 80.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NTRS stock opened at $110.29 on Thursday. Northern Trust has a 1-year low of $75.72 and a 1-year high of $123.10. The firm has a market cap of $22.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $113.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.20.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.03%.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

