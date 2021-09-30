NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.430-$3.580 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.530. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NASDAQ:NWE opened at $58.76 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 16.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. NorthWestern has a 52-week low of $48.22 and a 52-week high of $70.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.69.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $298.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.31 million. NorthWestern had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 14.18%. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NorthWestern will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.03%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp decreased their target price on NorthWestern from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on NorthWestern from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised NorthWestern from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NorthWestern currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $67.83.

In related news, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.87, for a total transaction of $185,610.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Bobbi L. Schroeppel sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.55, for a total value of $68,805.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,100 shares of company stock valued at $381,955. Company insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in NorthWestern stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 215,411 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,708 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.42% of NorthWestern worth $12,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

About NorthWestern

NorthWestern Corp. engages in generating and distributing electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility Operations, Natural Gas Operations, and All Other. The Electric Utility Operations segment includes generation, transmission, and distribution of electric utility business as a vertically integrated generation transmission and distribution utility.

