Nostrum Oil & Gas (LON:NOG) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $9.90

Nostrum Oil & Gas PLC (LON:NOG)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 9.90 ($0.13) and traded as low as GBX 8.10 ($0.11). Nostrum Oil & Gas shares last traded at GBX 9.62 ($0.13), with a volume of 5,448 shares trading hands.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 9.90 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 19.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 200.65. The stock has a market capitalization of £17.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.08.

About Nostrum Oil & Gas (LON:NOG)

Nostrum Oil & Gas PLC, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in the pre-Caspian Basin. The company discovers and develops oil and gas reserves, as well as produces and sells crude oil, stabilized condensate, liquefied petroleum gas, and dry gas.

Featured Article: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Nostrum Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nostrum Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.