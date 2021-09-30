NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The mining company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share.

NG stock opened at $6.62 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 85.40, a current ratio of 85.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of -60.18 and a beta of 0.64. NovaGold Resources has a fifty-two week low of $6.48 and a fifty-two week high of $12.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.09.

In other news, CEO Gregory A. Lang sold 25,089 shares of NovaGold Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.11, for a total value of $203,471.79. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,498 shares in the company, valued at $514,968.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 29.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in NovaGold Resources stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) by 126.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,152,769 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 643,099 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.35% of NovaGold Resources worth $9,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.28% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NovaGold Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th.

NovaGold Resources Company Profile

NovaGold Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of metal properties primarily located in Alaska and British Columbia. Its developments include Donlin Gold and Galore Creek projects. The company was founded by Gregory Shawn Johnson, John W. Chisholm, Macisaac G. Angus, Rick van Nieuwenhuyse, and Gerald James McConnell on December 5, 1984 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

