NSK Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NPSKY) Short Interest Update

NSK Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NPSKY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,900 shares, an increase of 11,800.0% from the August 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

NPSKY traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $13.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,487. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 454.34 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.74 and its 200-day moving average is $17.37. NSK has a 52 week low of $13.25 and a 52 week high of $21.62.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut NSK from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd.

About NSK

NSK Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of bearings, automotive products, precision machinery, and mechatronic products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Machinery, Automotive, and Others. The Industrial Machinery segment produces and sells industrial machinery bearings, ball screws, and linear guides.

