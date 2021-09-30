NTT DATA Co. (OTCMKTS:NTDTY) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.85 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

NTT DATA Co. (OTCMKTS:NTDTY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2023 earnings estimates for NTT DATA in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Sato now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.85 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.79.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NTT DATA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley began coverage on NTT DATA in a research report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho raised NTT DATA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.

Shares of NTT DATA stock opened at $19.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $27.62 billion, a PE ratio of 33.37 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.70 and a 200 day moving average of $16.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. NTT DATA has a 12 month low of $12.19 and a 12 month high of $20.75.

About NTT DATA

NTT DATA Corp. engages in the development and integration of information technology (IT) and data communication systems. It operates through the following segments: Public and Social Infrastructure, Financial, Enterprise and Solutions, North America, Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) and Latin America (LATAM), and Others.

