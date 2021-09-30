NTT DATA Co. (OTCMKTS:NTDTY) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.85 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

NTT DATA Co. (OTCMKTS:NTDTY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2023 earnings estimates for NTT DATA in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Sato now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.85 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.79.
Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NTT DATA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley began coverage on NTT DATA in a research report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho raised NTT DATA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.
About NTT DATA
NTT DATA Corp. engages in the development and integration of information technology (IT) and data communication systems. It operates through the following segments: Public and Social Infrastructure, Financial, Enterprise and Solutions, North America, Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) and Latin America (LATAM), and Others.
