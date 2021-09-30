Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Shares Bought by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 38.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,732 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,341 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Nucor were worth $1,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NUE. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nucor by 691.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,216,719 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $97,667,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062,994 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,122,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Nucor by 107.8% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 850,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $68,269,000 after acquiring an additional 441,247 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Nucor by 123.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 674,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,337,000 after acquiring an additional 371,876 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Nucor by 182.2% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 552,202 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,325,000 after acquiring an additional 356,549 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.45% of the company’s stock.

In other Nucor news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.76, for a total value of $1,161,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael D. Keller sold 3,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.40, for a total transaction of $437,109.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 139,814 shares of company stock worth $15,115,839. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

NUE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Nucor in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Nucor from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Nucor in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $114.00 price objective for the company. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Nucor from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nucor in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nucor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.38.

Shares of NUE stock opened at $99.79 on Thursday. Nucor Co. has a 12 month low of $44.20 and a 12 month high of $128.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $109.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.43.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $5.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.81 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $6.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.24 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 26.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 19.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.50%.

About Nucor

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment comprises of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars; structural and plate; steel trading businesses; rebar distribution businesses; and Nucor’s equity method investments.

