Nucor (NYSE:NUE) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.300-$7.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.400. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NUE opened at $99.79 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $29.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $109.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Nucor has a 12 month low of $44.20 and a 12 month high of $128.81.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $5.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.81 by $0.23. Nucor had a return on equity of 26.26% and a net margin of 11.70%. The firm had revenue of $6.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nucor will post 19.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.50%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Nucor from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $142.00 target price on shares of Nucor in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Argus upped their target price on Nucor from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Nucor in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a neutral rating and a $114.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Nucor from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nucor presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $96.38.

In related news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 6,103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.28, for a total transaction of $752,377.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,534,162.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael D. Keller sold 3,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.40, for a total value of $437,109.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 139,814 shares of company stock worth $15,115,839 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment comprises of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars; structural and plate; steel trading businesses; rebar distribution businesses; and Nucor’s equity method investments.

