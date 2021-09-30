Nucor (NYSE:NUE) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.300-$7.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.400. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Shares of NUE opened at $99.79 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $29.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $109.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Nucor has a 12 month low of $44.20 and a 12 month high of $128.81.
Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $5.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.81 by $0.23. Nucor had a return on equity of 26.26% and a net margin of 11.70%. The firm had revenue of $6.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nucor will post 19.33 earnings per share for the current year.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Nucor from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $142.00 target price on shares of Nucor in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Argus upped their target price on Nucor from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Nucor in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a neutral rating and a $114.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Nucor from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nucor presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $96.38.
In related news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 6,103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.28, for a total transaction of $752,377.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,534,162.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael D. Keller sold 3,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.40, for a total value of $437,109.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 139,814 shares of company stock worth $15,115,839 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.
Nucor Company Profile
Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment comprises of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars; structural and plate; steel trading businesses; rebar distribution businesses; and Nucor’s equity method investments.
Recommended Story: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation
Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.