Nuggets Price Up 71.4% Over Last Week (NUG)

Nuggets (CURRENCY:NUG) traded 68.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 30th. One Nuggets coin can currently be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Nuggets has traded up 71.4% against the dollar. Nuggets has a total market capitalization of $1.28 million and approximately $130.00 worth of Nuggets was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002330 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002175 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.79 or 0.00064774 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.77 or 0.00101995 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.61 or 0.00136582 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42,961.20 or 1.00121176 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,941.31 or 0.06854721 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $328.58 or 0.00765767 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Nuggets

Nuggets’ total supply is 9,729,464,161 coins and its circulating supply is 1,724,830,450 coins. Nuggets’ official Twitter account is @nuggetsPAYandID and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Nuggets is nuggets.life . The Reddit community for Nuggets is /r/nuggetsPayandID

Nuggets Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nuggets directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nuggets should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nuggets using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

