NULS (NULS) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $24.58 Million

NULS (CURRENCY:NULS) traded up 4.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 30th. NULS has a market cap of $44.94 million and $24.58 million worth of NULS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, NULS has traded down 2.4% against the US dollar. One NULS coin can currently be bought for $0.45 or 0.00001034 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002293 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002178 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.68 or 0.00065755 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.00 or 0.00103165 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $59.92 or 0.00137373 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43,536.79 or 0.99814690 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,998.63 or 0.06874823 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $332.13 or 0.00761448 BTC.

About NULS

NULS’s launch date was July 11th, 2018. NULS’s total supply is 111,697,638 coins and its circulating supply is 99,620,739 coins. The official website for NULS is nuls.io . The Reddit community for NULS is /r/nulsservice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NULS’s official Twitter account is @nulsservice and its Facebook page is accessible here . NULS’s official message board is nuls.community

According to CryptoCompare, “NULS is a microservices-driven blockchain project that uses the Proof of Credit (PoC) consensus mechanism (dPoS plus credit rating) to mine via staking. The NULS modular design features NULSTAR, a microservices-based framework enabling enterprise-grade blockchain solutions for smart contracts, private chains, public chains, dApps, and NRC-20 tokenization. NULS 1.0 mainnet launched in July 2018. The main product of NULS is Chain Factory, a chain-building tool that allows businesses to utilize the plug-and-play selection of modules from the NULS Module Repository including cross-chain consensus for asset value circulation within the NULS ecosystem. “

NULS Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NULS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NULS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NULS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

