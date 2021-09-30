NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3.18

NuVista Energy Ltd. (TSE:NVA)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$3.18 and traded as high as C$5.22. NuVista Energy shares last traded at C$5.09, with a volume of 644,928 shares.

Several research firms have recently commented on NVA. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating on shares of NuVista Energy in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of NuVista Energy from C$3.00 to C$4.25 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of NuVista Energy from C$2.75 to C$6.00 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of NuVista Energy from C$3.25 to C$5.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of NuVista Energy from C$2.75 to C$6.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$4.73.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$3.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$3.18. The firm has a market cap of C$1.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.01, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38.

NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$187.93 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that NuVista Energy Ltd. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

NuVista Energy Company Profile (TSE:NVA)

NuVista Energy Ltd., a condensate and natural gas company, engages in the development, delineation, and production of condensate, oil, and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate-rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin.

