Nyzo (NYZO) Market Cap Achieves $5.01 Million

Nyzo (CURRENCY:NYZO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 30th. One Nyzo coin can currently be purchased for about $0.42 or 0.00000958 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Nyzo has traded down 7.5% against the dollar. Nyzo has a market cap of $5.01 million and approximately $38,707.00 worth of Nyzo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002281 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002171 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.59 or 0.00065213 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.16 or 0.00103024 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $59.80 or 0.00136405 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43,767.24 or 0.99835582 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,999.57 or 0.06842193 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $329.76 or 0.00752190 BTC.

About Nyzo

Nyzo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,919,651 coins. Nyzo’s official website is nyzo.co . The Reddit community for Nyzo is https://reddit.com/r/Nyzo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Nyzo is medium.com/@nyzoco/the-nyzo-mesh-time-and-diversity-as-a-currency-85c676631516 . Nyzo’s official Twitter account is @nyzo_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Nyzo was developed from the ground up to explore blockchain technology in an approachable, accessible manner. Instead of layering complex fixes on top of flawed design or adding elaborate features, Nyzo focused on the foundational technology of the blockchain to build a system that just works. Nyzo uses a collaborative verification system that requires neither proof of work nor proof of stake. There is no mining. Simply participating in the Mesh gives a Node the opportunity to verify transactions, and the queuing system is designed so that transaction fees are distributed equitably to all participants. Very little computational power is required of a node, and having superior computational power will not allow a node to gain a larger share of transaction fees. “

