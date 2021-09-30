Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) Sets New 52-Week Low After Insider Selling

Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $42.51 and last traded at $42.53, with a volume of 1920016 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $44.58.

Specifically, COO Geoffrey M. Price sold 7,893 shares of Oak Street Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.12, for a total transaction of $513,992.16. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,796,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $247,214,339.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Geoffrey M. Price sold 50,000 shares of Oak Street Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.13, for a total value of $2,306,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 927,330 shares of company stock valued at $50,841,293 in the last three months. Company insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

OSH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen initiated coverage on Oak Street Health in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Oak Street Health in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Oak Street Health from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Oak Street Health from $79.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Oak Street Health in a research report on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.00.

The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.24 billion and a P/E ratio of -34.02.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.08). Oak Street Health had a negative net margin of 27.56% and a negative return on equity of 88.34%. The firm had revenue of $353.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.09 million. The firm’s revenue was up 64.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Oak Street Health, Inc. will post -1.78 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OSH. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Oak Street Health in the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Oak Street Health by 255.1% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in Oak Street Health in the first quarter worth approximately $98,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oak Street Health during the first quarter worth $117,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oak Street Health during the second quarter worth $127,000. 79.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oak Street Health Company Profile (NYSE:OSH)

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

