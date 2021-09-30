Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:OACB) Short Interest Update

Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:OACB) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,300 shares, a decrease of 83.3% from the August 31st total of 67,600 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 53,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $9.80. 4,312 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 119,869. Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II has a 1 year low of $9.55 and a 1 year high of $11.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.89.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter worth about $97,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II in the second quarter worth about $150,000. EJF Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II in the second quarter worth about $198,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II in the second quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, First Foundation Advisors bought a new position in shares of Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter worth about $213,000. 52.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in the industrial and consumer sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

